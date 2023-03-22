SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— From Lackawanna County to Hollywood. A Clarks Summit native is singing her heart out on NBC’s The Voice.

The Abington Heights High School and Belmont University School of Music graduate is living her dream. She auditioned for the show and is showcasing her talent in front of millions on the 23rd season of The Voice.

24-year-old Alyssa Lazar advanced to “Team Chance” Monday night on NCB’s The Voice!

Her performance of “Maybe I’m Amazed” by Paul McCartney during a blind audition captured the attention of celebrity judge Chance the Rapper.

“Making it on to this show means the entire world to me. I have dreamt of this since the show started and it’s unreal to be here and I am just thrilled to be able to make everyone at home and all of my friends really proud,” said Alyssa Lazar, a Clarks Summit native on The Voice.

Here at home in northeastern Pennsylvania, support for Alyssa could be seen and heard at Crotty’s on Ash in Scranton.

It’s where she spent years performing for patrons and formed a close bond with co-owner Sheila Sankar.

“Everybody loves her. When she would play here, a lot of her family would come, but she quickly developed a following, and it was like packed in here every time she played, and people get real excited,” Sheila Sankar, co-owner of Crotty’s on Ash.

Alyssa has many fans, but Noel Adcroft says she’s number one. They met back in 2014 at a First Friday event when Alyssa sang as a young teen.

“It could bring me to tears. This is a dream of hers, and her family’s, and she made it, and she did it, and she is gonna go forward, and she’s gonna shock a lot of people in this world and touch their soul just like she touched mine,” said Noel Adcroft, Alyssa’s friend.

You can cheer on Alyssa on The Voice Tuesday night at 8:00 on WBRE.