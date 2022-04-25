CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for information in hopes of finding a teen that has been reported missing from Clarks Summit.

Police say 13-year-old Peyton Casciano hasn’t been seen since April 19. Police say Peyton is 5’6 and approximatley 95 lbs. She has blonde hair and hazel colored eyes.

She was last seen wearing a tie-dye windbreaker jacket, black sweat pants and black Jordan brand sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clarks Summit police at 570-587-3026.