Vaccinate NEPA: Clarks Summit man vaccinated one year after near-death COVID experience

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man is sharing his experience of the ongoing struggles he faces after battling COVID-19. He was among the first patients from Northeastern Pennsylvania hospitalized with the virus.

49-year-old Daniel Bisset was hospitalized last year for nearly a month — at one point even in a coma. Now, one year later, he’s sharing his experience about his struggles and his wish for all of us during this pandemic.

“I’ve come to, you know, understand how precious life is,” said Bisset.

Bisset is someone, during the age of COVID, called a “long hauler”; an individual dealing with the chronic, lingering effects of the disease.





“You know, some neuropathy in my fingers and toes and phantom smells, but far and away, the largest thing would have to be shortness of breath.”

The symptoms persist nearly one full year after his triumphant discharge from Geisinger Medical Center. Bisset spent 25 days there at one point in a coma and on a ventilator. Given just a 5% chance of survival, he was placed on an ECMO machine which took over the work of his heart and lungs.

“I knew that was Dan’s only shot and I couldn’t let him deteriorate into death especially that quickly,” said Dr. John Sobuto, Pulmonary Critical Care Specialist at Geisinger.

Bisset continues physical therapy. He also receives care at Geisinger’s Survivor Clinic for the mental toll brought on by dealing with such a devastating illness.

“So, in general, for people who’ve been through the severity of life-threatening respiratory failure like Dan has is extremely common for full recovery to take one to two years,” said Dr. Karen Korzick, co-director of Critical Care Medicine at Geisinger Medical Center.

Doctor says, “All right man, find your happy place. Are you ready?”

Bisset says, “Sure.”

This past Sunday, one year after contracting COVID, Bisset received his second COVID vaccine shot, a shot he encourages all of us to get, to help conquer COVID.

“You know, some of us are going to get some side effects. As someone who’s been in the ICU, I’ll take those short-term, one-day side effects, you know, any day when you put it up against a ventilator.”

Dr. Sobuto gave Bisset his second COVID shot. Bisset credits the physician with also helping give him a second shot at life.

Bisset says he’s eager to someday return to work. For now, he says he appreciates the little things and considers every conversation important.