Clarks Summit man sentenced to over 7 years in prison for $400,000 warranty fraud scheme

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Clarks Summit man has been sentenced to 94 months of imprisonment after he conducted a $400,000 warranty fraud scam.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, from January 2014 through October 2018, now 60-year-old Brian Larry utilized the stolen information from policy owners to create false repair work that was carried out by co-conspirators.

Overall, Larry and his co-conspirators obtained roughly $400,000 in payments made for fraudulent repairs.

Larry was sentenced to 94 months, followed by three years supervised release. Larry will also have to pay $394,701.96 in damages to the victims of his crimes.