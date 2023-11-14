CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have announced they are reopening Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Lackawanna County.

According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB), they have reopened Fine Wine & Goods Spirits in Clarks Summit after the store was damaged during the flood in September.

PLCB says the store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Sunday they will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Officials note additional locations and store hours can be found at FWGS.com.