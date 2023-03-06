CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Creating, organizing, and overseeing a fundraiser can be an exhausting effort, but that hasn’t stopped one area student from organizing six different fundraisers in two months.

Tragedy can sometimes help us become better people.

Layne Buli took a tragedy in her life and turned it into a passion for helping others.

“So in 2008, my great-grandfather passed away from leukemia. Then I got involved with LLS in 2009. So it’s been about 13 years working with them. I basically just want to bring awareness to the cause so that people know what’s going on. I don’t want anyone to feel alone,” said Laynie.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) is a nonprofit that dedicates its funding towards blood cancer research.

“As of right now, I’m running for student visionary of the year for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. So I came out to the Festival of Ice, and I have my tent set up so if you want to bring donations,” said Laynie.

This isn’t her first time fundraising.

“Well last year, I ran for Student Visionary of the Year as well, and I raised $15,000,” said Laynie.

The campaign involves other high school students involved with the LLS, as they all try to raise money for the cause.

“It’s a seven-week campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Through that seven weeks, you raise as much money as you possibly can. We did that last year, and it’s also this year. So it started January 6 and it runs through February 25,” said Laynie.

She has been very busy this year with events almost every weekend.

“So far I’ve had a blood drive, and upcoming I have a chili cookoff, cornhole tournament, ivy hydrations, I have my grand finale, I’m here and then I have Cupcakes for a Cause,” said Laynie.

Eyewitness News caught up with Laynie recently at the chili cookoff.

“When I first got involved with Student of the Year last year, I was kind of like ‘oh I’m raising money’ but I didn’t realize how much of an impact it would have. I’m able to bring more people in so they actually know that there’s something going on in our area,” said Laynie.

As the campaign wraps up, Laynie is incredibly proud of the work that she and the other students are doing to help the LLS.

“And we end up raising over two hundred thousand dollars in the seven weeks, and we’re all kids in high school so it’s crazy,” Laynie said.

Here’s to you Laynie.

