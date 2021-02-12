Clarks Summit Festival of Ice kicks off its 17th year

by: Joe Dominick

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The 17th annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice kicks off Friday along State Street.

This year’s theme is ‘Hometown Heroes’ to honor all of the front line workers who did so much for local communities throughout the pandemic. Sculptures feature doctors, nurses, farmers, truck drivers and many others. There are 50 sculptures in total.

There is also a virtual scavenger hunt that you can partake in. Organizers hope it will bring people out for a fun experience and for something different to do and hopefully to drive some business to the local shops and restaurants along State Street.

