CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two school vehicles collided Friday morning in Lackawanna County.

The crash occurred at Clarks Summit Elementary School around 8:30 a.m. when a school van crashed into the back of a school bus in the parking lot.

There were students in both vehicles at the time of the crash.

Police say that seven to twelve students were taken to area hospitals, with one child suffering major injuries. The driver of the van is said to be in critical condition.

One mom says the school district sent out a text alert about the crash right away. Her son Terrell, a first-grader, told Eyewitness News he was on the school bus at the time of the crash. Students were in the process of getting off the bus when the crash happened.

We have reached out to the superintendent and have not heard back at this time.

Clarks Summit Police say that the driver of the van suffered a medical emergency, causing the crash.

This is a developing story and we will have more information on it as it becomes available.