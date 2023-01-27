CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 18th annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice kicked off on Friday.

The theme this year is “Around the World,” with many local businesses using the theme to celebrate ethnic dishes from many different countries.

The parade will officially kick things off Friday night at 7:00, with plenty of carriage rides around the downtown.

Don’t forget about the ice carvings, with around 60 different carvings happening through the weekend.

Organizers are excited to welcome everyone to a weekend of fun, to celebrate the cold and ice.

Reporter Thomas Battle will have more on this story on later editions of Eyewitness News