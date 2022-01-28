Clark Summit annual 17th Ice Festival weekend

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Ice can be nice especially when a festival is built around it. The 17th annual Clarks Summit Festival of ice is underway with the theme “Frozen Wilderness”.

“This is amazing how many people are out tonight. Last year there wasn’t much at all, and a nice snowy night this is awesome,” explained Charlene Tomasovitch.

“I think this will be one of the largest years if not the largest year we have 59 sculptures in town this year. The theme is really lovely, frozen wilderness with all of the wilderness animals that are out,” said Jessica Colvin of Proprietor Pure Suds Co, The Crystal Conclusion.

“I really like the various like foxes and different things like that and I had an argument with my mom about whether it was a squirrel or a turkey,” stated Andrew Pisko.

The weekend event kicked off with a big parade.