‘Clark Griswold’ stolen from Berwick Christmas Boulevard

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Grinch may not have stolen Christmas, but a Grinch did steal a Christmas display in Columbia County.

Berwick Mayor Tim Burke made a post to Facebook saying someone ripped a life sized “Clark Griswold” off its supports and stole it from the Christmas Boulevard display.

The mayor says he is working with the police department to determine who stole Clark.

Burke also says anyone who may have information or who may have seen something should contact him. Information will be held in confidence and they just want Griswold returned