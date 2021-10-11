Civil hearing in ‘Kids for Cash’ scheme helps bring closure to families impacted

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Victims of the infamous Kids for Cash Scheme in Luzerne County say a recent federal civil damages hearing will help bring closure to them and their families.

For the past two weeks, several hundred young adults, who were victims in a kickback scheme, perpetrated by former Judges Mark Ciavarella and Michael Conahan, testified in court about the impact the scheme is still having on their lives.





The former judges received millions of dollars in kickbacks to ensure that juveniles were sent to private detention centers in which they had a financial interest.

The victims are seeking financial damages.

