Civil hearings for ‘Kids for Cash’ scandal begin

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The infamous “Kids for Cash” case is the focus of a hearing in Federal Court on Monday. Victims of two now-convicted former Luzerne County Judges are seeking financial damages.

A federal judge in Wilkes-Barre will hear testimony on Monday in a long-awaited civil hearing against former Luzerne County judges Mark Ciavarella and Michael Conahan.

Federal prosecutors say hundreds of juveniles were sent away for minor offenses as part of a kickback scheme involving Judges Mark Ciavarella and Michael Conahan. They were convicted of accepting millions of dollars in kickbacks in exchange for sending juveniles to private juvenile detention centers.

Ciavarella was convicted of numerous counts in 2011 connected to the alleged scheme. He was convicted on 12 of 39 counts for funneling juveniles into detention centers in which he had a financial interest. Ciavarella argued many of the charges he was convicted of should not have been filed because the statute of limitations had expired.

Conahan pleaded guilty in the case and was serving a 17-and-a-half year sentence in federal prison.

The now 68-year-old Conahan was released in June of this year because of COVID-19 health-related concerns.

Ciavarella, now 70, also petitioned for an early release in September, but a federal judge denied the request. Ciavarella remains locked up in a federal facility in Kentucky.

You can read Ciavarella’s petition for release here

Eyewitness News is told hundreds of victims, who are now adults, will be testifying on how the scandal changed their lives. Several victims testified Monday morning saying the “Kids for Cash” changed their lives forever and they are still trying to recover from it.

There were lots of tears from other victims who were inside the courtroom listening to the testimony. They too will tell their stories at the hearing.

The former judges have waived their right to take part in this hearing.

The hearing is expected to last about two to three weeks.

Lead I-Team investigator Andy Mehalshick will be following the civil hearings and will provide details from victims who want to share their story on later editions of Eyewitness News.