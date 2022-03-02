City of Wilkes-Barre prepares for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre’s 42nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for Sunday, March 13.

Workers are getting the green lines and shamrocks ready as of Wednesday morning for the parade celebration.





The Wilkes-Barre parade route begins on South Main Street, traveling around Public Square towards East Market Street, ending at the intersection of North Main and Union Street.

City of Wilkes-Barre

If you are ready to get the St. Patrick’s Day celebration started, other local parades are coming up as well. The Pittson St. Patrick’s Parade is this weekend, Saturday, March 5 at 11:30 a.m. on South Main Street.

Green, white and orange will fill downtown Scranton in just two weeks. The Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade will make a full return after the parade was forced to postpone in March 2020.

Eyewitness News’ own Mark Hiller will be presented as the honorary grand marshal of the parade.

For anyone who is unable to attend the Scranton St. Patrick Parade, WYOU will have live coverage of the event starting at noon. You will also be able to stream the parade live on PAHomepage. Check back on Parade Day for the link.