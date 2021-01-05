City of Scranton to be awarded life-size ‘Dundie’

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Thursday, the City of Scranton is being given an award related to the hit television show ‘The Office.’

Stars from the show, Kate Flannery and Oscar Nunez, will virtually present the Electric City the world’s largest ‘Dundie’ award. The ceremony will take place Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. at Scranton City Hall.

During the event, office supplies and donations will be given to two local Scranton charities, Outreach Center for Community Resources and Dress for Success Lackawanna. A Dunder Mifflin truck fleet will also deliver office supplies to local charities.

In the second season of The Office, the Dundie award was given to the top performing salesperson in the fictional company Dunder Miffilin — which, in the show, is set in the Electric City.

The award is being given on behalf of NBC’s new streaming service Peacock. The Dundie will become a permanent installation at City Hall.

This is a virtual event and is not open to the public.