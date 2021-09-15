City of Scranton prepares to step off St. Patrick’s Parade

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of Scranton’s biggest events had to be postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19, but thanks to some good luck the celebration will return on Saturday.
Scranton’s 2021 St. Patrick’s Parade was put on hold, which did not help many of the local businesses that had been suffering since the start of the pandemic.
Upon the announcement of the postponement of the parade, many of the employees who worked in downtown Scranton’s bars and restaurants were frustrated but understood the concerns.
However, with the parade coming up many of the local spots are looking forward to the much-needed boost in business and revenue.
Unfortunately, one of the hottest parade day spots, Levels, closed earlier this year and will not be a part of the celebration.
One of the other parade staples that will be missed this year is Frank Burke, who passed away suddenly on Saturday night. Burke was a very well-known Scranton native and was a big help to the parade every year.
Saturday is the return of the beloved celebration in the Electric City and is also the halfway point to the real St. Patrick’s Day. The day will be filled with celebrations and some Scranton-style fun.
The day will kick off at 10:00 a.m. with a Parade Day Mass at St. Peter’s Cathedral, then the Brian P. Kelly Family Fun Run will begin at 11:00 a.m. Finally, the parade will kick off at 11:45 a.m.
The streets will be packed with people of all ages, but since COVID-19 is still a risk there will be safety protocols in place. If any participants or spectators are feeling unwell they are asked to stay home. The city is also encouraging social distancing, and masks for children under two years old.
The Parade route starts at Mulberry Street and Wyoming Avenue. Participants will move towards Linden Street. Then they will take a left onto Lackawanna Avenue, then turns onto Jefferson and then turn left onto Spruce Street. After a final right turn onto North Washington, the parade will pass the reviewing booth near the corner of North Washington and Linden Street. The parade ends at the corner of North Washington and Vine.
Pandemic or not, the lineup is sure to be a show-stopping one with many local staples like Lynette’s Twirling, Penn State Scranton Cheerleaders, Wyoming Area Warrior Marching Band, and Ceol Neamh Pipe Band.
Line of March – Scranton St Patrick’s Parade:
- 100 FRANK FOLEY* DIVISION Staging Area: 300 Block of Wyoming from St. Peters to the old Holy Cross/Bishop Hannan High School Staging Time: 11:10 a.m.
- 102 VFW Post 25 Color Guard
- 104 PA State Police
- 106 State Police
- 108 Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Office
- 110 Scranton Police
- 112 Dunmore Police
- 114 Moosic Police
- 116 Knights of Columbus
- 118 PENN YORK HIGHLANDER THE LADIES FROM HELL PIPEBAND
- 120 Parade President and Aides
- 122 Parade Committee
- 124 Parade Dedications
- 126 Grand Marshall and Aides
- 128 Honorary Grand Marshall and Aides
- 130 Honorary Parade Marshall and Aides
- 132 Parade Commander and Aides
- 134 Parade Chaplain and Aides
- 136 Honorary Parade Chaplain
- 138 Honorary Native Daughter and Aides
- 140 Honorary Native Son and Aides
- 142 Parade Marshall and Aides
- 144 Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County
- 146 Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band
- 148 Society of Irish Women
- 150 Elected Officials
- 152 County of Lackawanna Transit System
- 200 JOHN MAHONEY* DIVISION Staging Area: 400 Mulberry b/t Wyoming and Washington Staging Time: 11:15 a.m.
- 202 Hudson Valley Regional Police Pipes and Drums
- 204 Free and Accept Masons of Pennsylvania
- 206 Irem Temple Shine
- 208 Times Shamrock
- 210 Barony of the Endless Hills
- 212 Steele Towing and Transportation featuring Friendly FYRE Band
- 214 Confederation of Union Generals
- 216 Double “R” Twirlettes
- 300 EUGENE A. CUSICK* DIVISION Staging Area: 300 Mulberry b/t Wyoming and Penn (inbound lanes) Staging Time: 11:20 a.m.
- 302 Ceol Neamh Pipe Band
- 304 Lackawanna County Board of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians
- 306 Laoh division 4 Maude Gonne McBride
- 308 Lackawanna County Board of the Ancient Order of Hibernians
- 312 Carbondale Area Marching Chargers
- 314 Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick
- 316 Irish Cultural Society
- 318 Emerald Isle Step Dancers
- 320 Eyewitness News WBRE WYOU
- 322 Ulster Scottish Pipe Band
- 324 Dempsey Uniform & Linen Supply
- 326 HAVEHUEY/ will travel
- 328 Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe Band
- 330 Scranton Fire Fighter IAFF Local 60
- 400 MAURICE CAWLEY* DIVISION Staging Area: 300 Mulberry b/t Wyoming and Penn (outbound lanes) Staging Time: 11:30 a.m.
- 402 Wyoming Area Warrior Marching Band
- 404 Project 505
- 406 Electric City Axe Throwing
- 408 Kost Tire And Auto Service
- 410 DiscoverNEPA
- 412 Young’s Funny Farm
- 414 Washington DC Emerald Society Pipes and Drums
- 416 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 418 BlackTop Warriors Jeep Club
- 420 Cigars On State
- 422 Presence from Prison
- 424 Lakeland Marching Units
- 426 WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
- 428 Jo-Dan Buick GMC
- 430 Lynnette’s Twirlerettes
- 432 Colbert & Grebas, P.C.
- 434 Marketplace at Steamtown
- 436 CANPACK US
- 500 BERT STUCKART* DIVISION Staging Area: 400 Wyoming b/t Mulberry and Vine (IBEW Building) Staging Time: 11:30 a.m.
- 502 Atlantic Watch Pipes & Drums
- 504 Scranton Central Labor Council
- 506 STEAMFITTERS/PIPEFITTERS AND PLUMBERS LOCAL 524
- 508 Penn State Scranton Cheerleaders
- 510 Ironworkers Local 404 (Formally 489)
- 512 IBEW LOCAL 81
- 516 Carpenters Local Union 445
- 518 Valley View Marching Band
- 520 Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 5 PA
- 522 SEIU668 Chapters 13 and 14
- 524 Pennsylvania Joint Board
- 526 International Union of Operating Engineers
- 528 Tro Reality
- 532 New Life Baptist Church
- 534 Scranton Chapter Pennsylvanians For Human Life
- 538 Bold Gold Media Group
- 540 Steve Shannon Tire Company
- 542 Glen Maura Senior Living
- 544 Burn the Jukebox
Other local parades have also been rescheduled. Pittston City announced on January 21 that they would be postponing their parade due to virus as well. Their celebration will take place on March 5, 2022. On February 2 the Wilkes-Barre City parade was postponed and will be taking place this Sunday.
For anyone who is unable to attend the parade, WYOU will have live coverage of the event starting at noon.