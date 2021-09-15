City of Scranton prepares to step off St. Patrick’s Parade

The parade will air on WYOU September 18th at noon and be streamed live in this article

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of Scranton’s biggest events had to be postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19, but thanks to some good luck the celebration will return on Saturday.

Scranton’s 2021 St. Patrick’s Parade was put on hold, which did not help many of the local businesses that had been suffering since the start of the pandemic.

Upon the announcement of the postponement of the parade, many of the employees who worked in downtown Scranton’s bars and restaurants were frustrated but understood the concerns.

However, with the parade coming up many of the local spots are looking forward to the much-needed boost in business and revenue.

Unfortunately, one of the hottest parade day spots, Levels, closed earlier this year and will not be a part of the celebration.

One of the other parade staples that will be missed this year is Frank Burke, who passed away suddenly on Saturday night. Burke was a very well-known Scranton native and was a big help to the parade every year.

Saturday is the return of the beloved celebration in the Electric City and is also the halfway point to the real St. Patrick’s Day. The day will be filled with celebrations and some Scranton-style fun.

The day will kick off at 10:00 a.m. with a Parade Day Mass at St. Peter’s Cathedral, then the Brian P. Kelly Family Fun Run will begin at 11:00 a.m. Finally, the parade will kick off at 11:45 a.m.

The streets will be packed with people of all ages, but since COVID-19 is still a risk there will be safety protocols in place. If any participants or spectators are feeling unwell they are asked to stay home. The city is also encouraging social distancing, and masks for children under two years old.

The Parade route starts at Mulberry Street and Wyoming Avenue. Participants will move towards Linden Street. Then they will take a left onto Lackawanna Avenue, then turns onto Jefferson and then turn left onto Spruce Street. After a final right turn onto North Washington, the parade will pass the reviewing booth near the corner of North Washington and Linden Street. The parade ends at the corner of North Washington and Vine.

Pandemic or not, the lineup is sure to be a show-stopping one with many local staples like Lynette’s Twirling, Penn State Scranton Cheerleaders, Wyoming Area Warrior Marching Band, and Ceol Neamh Pipe Band.

Line of March – Scranton St Patrick’s Parade:

100 FRANK FOLEY* DIVISION Staging Area: 300 Block of Wyoming from St. Peters to the old Holy Cross/Bishop Hannan High School Staging Time: 11:10 a.m.

102 VFW Post 25 Color Guard

104 PA State Police

106 State Police

108 Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Office

110 Scranton Police

112 Dunmore Police

114 Moosic Police

116 Knights of Columbus

118 PENN YORK HIGHLANDER THE LADIES FROM HELL PIPEBAND

120 Parade President and Aides

122 Parade Committee

124 Parade Dedications

126 Grand Marshall and Aides

128 Honorary Grand Marshall and Aides

130 Honorary Parade Marshall and Aides

132 Parade Commander and Aides

134 Parade Chaplain and Aides

136 Honorary Parade Chaplain

138 Honorary Native Daughter and Aides

140 Honorary Native Son and Aides

142 Parade Marshall and Aides

144 Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County

146 Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band

148 Society of Irish Women

150 Elected Officials

152 County of Lackawanna Transit System

200 JOHN MAHONEY* DIVISION Staging Area: 400 Mulberry b/t Wyoming and Washington Staging Time: 11:15 a.m.

202 Hudson Valley Regional Police Pipes and Drums

204 Free and Accept Masons of Pennsylvania

206 Irem Temple Shine

208 Times Shamrock

210 Barony of the Endless Hills

212 Steele Towing and Transportation featuring Friendly FYRE Band

214 Confederation of Union Generals

216 Double “R” Twirlettes

300 EUGENE A. CUSICK* DIVISION Staging Area: 300 Mulberry b/t Wyoming and Penn (inbound lanes) Staging Time: 11:20 a.m.

302 Ceol Neamh Pipe Band

304 Lackawanna County Board of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians

306 Laoh division 4 Maude Gonne McBride

308 Lackawanna County Board of the Ancient Order of Hibernians

312 Carbondale Area Marching Chargers

314 Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick

316 Irish Cultural Society

318 Emerald Isle Step Dancers

320 Eyewitness News WBRE WYOU

322 Ulster Scottish Pipe Band

324 Dempsey Uniform & Linen Supply

326 HAVEHUEY/ will travel

328 Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe Band

330 Scranton Fire Fighter IAFF Local 60

400 MAURICE CAWLEY* DIVISION Staging Area: 300 Mulberry b/t Wyoming and Penn (outbound lanes) Staging Time: 11:30 a.m.

402 Wyoming Area Warrior Marching Band

404 Project 505

406 Electric City Axe Throwing

408 Kost Tire And Auto Service

410 DiscoverNEPA

412 Young’s Funny Farm

414 Washington DC Emerald Society Pipes and Drums

416 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

418 BlackTop Warriors Jeep Club

420 Cigars On State

422 Presence from Prison

424 Lakeland Marching Units

426 WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

428 Jo-Dan Buick GMC

430 Lynnette’s Twirlerettes

432 Colbert & Grebas, P.C.

434 Marketplace at Steamtown

436 CANPACK US

500 BERT STUCKART* DIVISION Staging Area: 400 Wyoming b/t Mulberry and Vine (IBEW Building) Staging Time: 11:30 a.m.

502 Atlantic Watch Pipes & Drums

504 Scranton Central Labor Council

506 STEAMFITTERS/PIPEFITTERS AND PLUMBERS LOCAL 524

508 Penn State Scranton Cheerleaders

510 Ironworkers Local 404 (Formally 489)

512 IBEW LOCAL 81

516 Carpenters Local Union 445

518 Valley View Marching Band

520 Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 5 PA

522 SEIU668 Chapters 13 and 14

524 Pennsylvania Joint Board

526 International Union of Operating Engineers

528 Tro Reality

532 New Life Baptist Church

534 Scranton Chapter Pennsylvanians For Human Life

538 Bold Gold Media Group

540 Steve Shannon Tire Company

542 Glen Maura Senior Living

544 Burn the Jukebox

Other local parades have also been rescheduled. Pittston City announced on January 21 that they would be postponing their parade due to virus as well. Their celebration will take place on March 5, 2022. On February 2 the Wilkes-Barre City parade was postponed and will be taking place this Sunday.

Live coverage begins on WYOU September 18th at noon

For anyone who is unable to attend the parade, WYOU will have live coverage of the event starting at noon.