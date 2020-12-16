City of Scranton prepares for sizable snow storm

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The city of Scranton is preparing to do battle with a sizable snow storm.

Scranton Department of Public Works Director Tom Preambo says his department has 16 plow trucks and staffing ready to work around the clock through Thursday. The city has roughly 265 miles of roads to clean in addition to alleyways and courts.

Mr. Preambo expects DPW crews to use approximately 600 tons of rock salt during the storm cleanup.

Mark Hiller will have more on the city’s effort to battle the impending weather on later editions of Eyewitness News.

