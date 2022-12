SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Office of Mayor Paige Cognetti put out a press release declaring a code blue for the city of Scranton.

According to the release, the code blue will be in effect for Saturday, December 17, as the overnight temperatures are anticipated to drop below 20 degress with windchill.

The Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as a shelter from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.