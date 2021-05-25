City of Pottsville announces 2021 Memorial Day festivities

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The City of Pottsville has announced its 2021 Memorial Day festivities, including this year’s parade.

City officials say the parade will feature Pottsville Area High School Ban, local firefighters and dignitaries. It will begin at 12th and Market Street starting at 10 a.m. They’ll march down Centre to Arch Street, Arch Street to Trinity Lutheran Church, before ending at Garfield Square.

The parade is followed by a traditional ceremony at 11 a.m. including speaker General Joulwan, a Vietnam Veteran, special assistant to the President of the U.S. from 1973 to 1974 and native of Pottsville. Joulwan will be joined by United States Navy Commander Michael T. O’Reilly.

Other featured activities include music from Pottsville’s Third Brigade Band, the reading of the Gettysburg Address by local students and the recognition of Hometown Hero Banner recipients and Adopt-a-Flag donors.

They say if anyone has questions or is interested in participating in the parade, they can contact the City of Pottsville at 570-622-1234 extension 1346.