HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The City of Hazleton will soon have a new law on the books.





It mandates that all utility companies or authorities must repair or pay for repairs on the section of street they dig up.

Residents have complained that newly paved streets are often dug up and then simply patched by various utility companies and authorities.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will take a closer look at the effort on Eyewitness News at 6pm.