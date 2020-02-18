City Controller charged with public drunkenness

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The Wilkes-Barre City Controller was charged with public drunkenness after an incident earlier this month in the city’s downtown.

According to the citation, Darren Snyder, 43, was heavily intoxicated and was a danger to himself and others. It happened on Febraury 9th at West Union and North Main Streets.

Snyder was blocks away from his home when he was cited. The cost of the citation is $265.25.

He pleaded not guilty. A summary trial is set for next month.