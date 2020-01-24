Citizens Take Action to Fight Blight in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Several old buildings in the city, both private and public, are often destroyed with piles of trash.

One committee is starting to make a change.



Citizens Blight Committee of Wilkes-Barre started four months ago and has about 50 members so far.



Their bags and gloves are provided by New Roots in Wilkes-Barre.

These pictures are from an old silk factory at the corner of Thomas St. and Westminster St. in the city.



They hope people dispose of their trash properly and help to keep the city clean from illegal dumping.

