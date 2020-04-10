Live Now
White House COVID-19 Update

Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus By The Numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

‘Circle Time’ gives preschoolers routine during pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Schuylkill County Council for the Arts is holding a program for preschoolers called Circle Time.

Executive Director Emily Ehlinger started the free program shortly after the pandemic shut schools down to give preschoolers a sense of a routine.

The kids do activities like show and tell, yoga and reading from 11 to noon, Monday through Friday.

SCCA has also teamed up with other non-profits like Schuylkill County Vision to help keep the kids engaged and learning during this hard time.

Reporter Rachael Espaillat will have more on this program on Eyewitness News at 5pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos