‘Circle Time’ gives preschoolers routine during pandemic

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Schuylkill County Council for the Arts is holding a program for preschoolers called Circle Time.

Executive Director Emily Ehlinger started the free program shortly after the pandemic shut schools down to give preschoolers a sense of a routine.

The kids do activities like show and tell, yoga and reading from 11 to noon, Monday through Friday.

SCCA has also teamed up with other non-profits like Schuylkill County Vision to help keep the kids engaged and learning during this hard time.

