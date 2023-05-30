SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A healthcare office in the Electric City has a new location. The agency’s goal is to improve the health of local women and children and the grand opening was held Tuesday afternoon.

The new facility is aimed at helping pregnant women and infants in need.

The maternal and family health services’ new circle of care program held a ribbon cutting late Tuesday afternoon.

Congressman Matt Cartwright was a part of this grand opening and was given a tour inside.

The facility combined two of its former offices in the new location at 820 South Washington Avenue in the former Davis Silk Mill.

It’s about 14,000 square feet.

It’s a one-stop location for local families’ health care and nutrition needs from pregnancy care to pediatric care.

The move also allowed the agency to begin offering dental care to its financially struggling clients.

“The amount of prenatal care, postnatal, care, nutrition, education, healthcare, that’s gonna go on here just knock your socks off and it makes you proud to be a part of a community that, the cares, that everybody gets proper pre-and postnatal care,” said Congressman Cartwright.

Cartwright was also honored Tuesday with the distinguished public service award.

Maternal and Family Health Services is the first maternity medical home in Pennsylvania to meet the region’s need for expanded prenatal, postpartum, and newborn care services made possible by $2.1 million secured by Congressman Cartwright.