‘Cinema Week’ celebrates the return of the big screen

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The movie theater industry took a big hit from the pandemic and people are celebrating being able to head to the movies again.

85% of movie theaters that were open before the pandemic are back in business and celebrating the first-ever “Cinema Week”.

As co-creators Brandon Jones and Melissa Boudreau say, it’s time to grab your popcorn, sip a drink and kick back and relax.

“Really have that uninterrupted movie experience versus sitting on your couch where you have to let the dogs out, or the phone rings, get something to eat or do the laundry. There are just so many distractions, you can’t replicate that feeling of going to the movies at home,” said Jones.

From big screens, to sound technology, many Pennsylvanians have missed being able to sit in a dark room and just watch a movie without distractions.

This week, movie-goers nationwide are celebrating the industry coming back from the pandemic.

“We started to look at American Express “Shop Small” and “Record Store Day” and we were like, “why isn’t there a cinema week?” It was just such an organic conversation,” Boudreau says.

Many people thought the pandemic was going to be the end of movie theaters because of streaming services, but that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

“I think it’s all a part of this ecosystem so Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, and HBOMax are good because we’re putting content out there. The best content and the best way to experience that is in a movie theater,” says Jones.

Cinema week’s special deals, giveaways and events will continue through June 27th.