OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Spring means prom season is just around the corner. If you have a teen that needs a dress but you’re struggling to pay for it there’s help.

Do you like sequins? How about camouflage? Or maybe blue is more your color? No matter your style there’s a dress perfect for your teen going to prom.





Cinderella’s Closet of NEPA is just days away from their biggest event of the year.

“We have our annual unique boutique for cinderella’s closet of NEPA on Wednesday, March 30 from 4-8 at Genetti Manor,” stated Tiffany Klotz, the event chair.

It’s a chance for high school girls to get a formal dress at an affordable price.

“It’s just so exciting to see someone pull a dress off the rack, fits them perfectly and they are like wait this is really $10 and we’re like yes it really is, and it’s just so awesome to be a part of that,” explained Klotz.

Everything is $10 and under including dresses shoes purses wraps and jewelry. With more than 1,5000 dresses to choose from sizes 0 to 24+. You’re sure to find that special gown with a perfect fit.





To make the deal even sweeter the dresses are brand new.

“We get donations from individuals, schools sometimes will do a dress drive, churches things like that, they are usually worn just one time in like-new condition and they are all gorgeous,” said Klotz.

This year’s unique boutique is a registration-only event.

“We’re hoping to see about 300 girls through the door. We want everyone to have an awesome experience and feel great in a dress regardless of their situation,” stated Klotz.

The proceeds from the unique boutique go towards maintaining Cinderella’s Closet and their scholarship.

For more information on how to register for the event head over to Cinderella’s Closet website.