OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Making magic happen has been the motive of one nonprofit in our area. But after ten years the organization is closing its doors for good.

“Our most recent unique boutique back in March had only about three hundred people which is way less than half of what we would normally have in our peak years,” said Danielle Weinschenk the vice president of Cinderella’s Closet of NEPA.

Weinschenk says there are a few reasons for this.

“Young people have become more excited about sustainability,” added Weinschenk.

She says now it’s more common to borrow a dress from a friend, share, or re-wear a dress.

Weinschenk also says that more organizations across the area have popped up that also provide formal dresses at affordable costs something that Cinderella’s Closet is only able to do once a year.

“Instead of waiting around all year for Cinderella’s Closet and the fairy godmothers, people go to a local library, they go to a closet at their school, they go to their PTA and they’re getting prom dresses on demand,” explained Weinschenk.

She says as an all-volunteer group it’s too difficult to provide those services regularly.

They’re passing the magic wand and continuing to support similar organizations across the area.

This weekend they’re having one final happily ever after the sale.

The closing sale happens Saturday and the fairy godmothers are prepared with everything from long to short dresses.

“It’s an amazing feeling for not just myself but for all of the people that have been involved over the years to know that we have made one small little bit of difference to help people’s lives be a little bit better or a little bit easier,” says Weinschenk.

While Saturday is their final sale the organization will continue to support young people across our area with its scholarship program.

That final goodbye sale happens this Saturday, October 7 from noon to 4 p.m. at St Mary’s Center in Scranton.