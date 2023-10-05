TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Get your taste buds ready for Halushki, Kielbasa, and much more delicious food at a Lackawanna County church’s annual festival.

Chopping away inside St. George’s Orthodox Church where there are never too many cooks in the kitchen.

The food prep has been non-stop since June preparing for the church’s annual ethnic food festival.

“Last year, the first day I think I boiled over a thousand dozen of pierogies,” said Chris Souter a volunteer at St. George’s Orthodox Church.

Different flavors of pierogies like potato, cheese, and even jalapeno will be up to buy, and favorites like halushki and clam chowder, all with homemade recipes.

“Usually I make potato pancakes which is a huge thing. It’s a secret recipe.. I don’t even know it,” says Nicholas Ide a volunteer at St. George’s Orthodox Church

“I’m the next generation so I’m doing my part,” Ide added

The delicious menu brings in thousands to Taylor which means hundreds of pounds of ingredients.

All blended together to bring the ultimate taste of home.

“It brings back what their culture, their feeling, their childhood, and that’s all a good part of what we do here and that’s why we want to keep going,” said Beverley Leasure a volunteer at St. George’s Orthodox Church.

The weekend-long event is a staple in the community and the church’s largest fundraiser.

“This is all part of the tradition that’s been handed down from one generation to another and it’s an expression of our culture too,” says Fr. Mark Leasure the priest at St. George’s Orthodox Church.

With the festival on Saturday, the tradition of good food, good people, and great community will live on.

“The fun that originates from it throughout the years and the comradery that people come in and talk and just have a good time.” said Stephen Rindich a volunteer at St. George’s Orthodox Church

St. George’s Orthodox Church’s ethnic food festival will take place in Taylor on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Sydney Kostus live at 6 a.m.