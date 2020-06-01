Churches begin to hold in-person masses with some changes in place

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One of the first churches to hold in-person masses in Northeastern Pennsylvania did so in Hazleton Monday. This is the first day the diocese says they are permitted to.

About 25 people attended the 12:10 p.m. mass and pews were blocked off to encourage social distancing.







Parishioners were happy to be back in person. Only 100 people max are allowed in for any given mass.

Reporter Julie Dunphy talked to the priest about how to sign up to attend online and what precautions are being taken. She’ll have the story tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.