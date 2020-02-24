Church that was wrongfully taxed still in debt

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Community Mission Church in Minersville has been fighting the Schuylkill County Tax office since 2017 because of wrongfully taxing them, and their 501c3 ministry, The Fuller Center for Housing.

They won the case this past December but are now drowning in debt from attorney fees which amount to around $6,000.

The church is already struggling financially and this has put them further into the red for something that they say should have never happened.

The pastor of the church tells Eyewitness News they are also trying to help other local churches who may have been caught in the same fight.

Reporter Rachael Espaillat will have more on this story on Eyewitness News at 5pm.