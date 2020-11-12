Church statue vandalized in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A statue at Mother Cabrini Church in Shamokin was vandalized. Father Martin Kobos noticed damage to their St. Theresa earlier this week.

They estimate the incident occurred between Sunday night and Monday morning. He says someone must have went up the stairs outside the church and took an object to knock the head of Jesus off the cross on the statue. Father Kobos says he wasn’t as much angry at the incident, but rather disappointed.

Logan Westrope spoke to locals who are frustrated and upset that the statue was damaged and will have more tonight on what is being done to fix it on later editions of Eyewitness News.