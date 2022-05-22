BUTTONWOOD, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local church parish serving up a nice meal for a good cause.

The Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish hosted its fourth annual potato pancake drive-thru in Hanover Township on Sunday.

The event is sponsored by the church’s Men’s Club and all the money raised on Saturday and Sunday at the Potato Pancake Sale will go toward the church’s fundraising efforts.

Organizers say this event is a nice way to bring the parish community together while providing some great tasting food for the community.

“It’s a great parish community effort because we’re able to gather together, work together and have fun, and especially with the last two years with the pandemic,” said Dominick Costantino, Pastoral Associate, Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish.

“We’re having a great time out here and we’re providing great food to the people of the community,” said Bryce Steele, Event volunteer.

Along with potato pancakes, the church also held raffles at Saturday’s drive thru event.