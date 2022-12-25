WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Christmas Day brings many families and friends together, and that’s the focus of a Luzerne County church every holiday season.

Christmas Together began at First Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre nearly 50 years ago.

The goal is to spread cheer on Christmas Day by offering free, hot meals to anyone in need.

Volunteers even delivered meals to those who could not attend in person.

“It’s great to see the smiles on people’s faces. The people who make deliveries say sometimes they leave in tears because people are so grateful, and they know how much it means to them,” said Nacy Frey of First Presbyterian Church.

“No questions asked. You just call up or you come in and you’re fed. You’re just welcome to be here,” said Reverend Bob Zanicky of First Presbyterian Church.

First Presbyterian welcomes not only members of the church but all community members alike to the annual dinner.