Church on the Square handout meals to homeless donated from local resturants

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local organizations and churches are giving away meals and turkeys this week, making sure no one goes hungry during the holidays.





One local church prepared dozens of meals to feed our homeless neighbors today.

“It’s to give back, I was out like that with these homeless too,” said Jerry Costello, a volunteer.

For some, the holiday means hunger and a day spent without loved ones. That’s why Jerry Costello spent Wednesday afternoon feeding the hungry and the homeless.

“It just feels good to see that they’re getting a meal and we also give out clothes and other things, it just makes me feel good,” explained Costello.

Church on the Square in downtown Wilke-Barre had 85 meals to give to those living on the streets.

Inside the to-go boxes are turkey stuffing potatoes topped with gravy and corn. All donated by a local restaurant that wishes to stay anonymous.

A handful of volunteers were there to serve meals including Dan Shission the pastor of the church on the square.

“It’s the day before thanksgiving. A lot of people are away a lot of ministries are not operating today, it’s kind of a slower day because everyone is traveling so every year on the day before thanksgiving we offer meals to our homeless folks,” stated Shission.

He says the need is greater than ever.

“We have seen a huge increase in our homeless population here in Wilkes-Barre especially in the last two or three months,” explained Shission.

Along with meals, Church on the Square had winter coats ready to take. But because of the rise in our homeless population, the church is in need of items.

“Mainly the need right now is jeans, small jeans like 32, 34,” said Shission.

Donations can be dropped off at the square on Saturdays between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Other organizations in our area are serving meals to those in need. Keystone mission will be providing meals Thursday beginning at 1 o’clock on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre and at their Olive Street location in Scranton.