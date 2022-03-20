WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A powerful display of strength and unity on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon.

Dozens gathered for a peaceful rally in support of Ukrainian people who are under attack by Russian forces.

They sang Ukrainian songs, including their national anthem. They waved Ukrainian flags and prayed for peace.

Maria Shmakov, with the Russian-Ukrainian Baptist Church in Wilkes-Barre, organized the event.

“We do have Russian, Ukrainian people, a lot of people. This came to my heart because my family is still in Ukraine and I decided to have this to give to them. We support them, we think about them, and they’re dear to our heart,” Shmakov told us.

