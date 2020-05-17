Churchgoers able to celebrate mass in ‘yellow’ counties

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Churches in Northcentral Pennsylvania were once again allowed to open their doors in certain counties under Governor Tom Wolf’s “yellow phase” reopening plan.

“This morning my wife and I were going up to Lowe’s to freshen up the front of our building and I said ‘You know Donna, I know a lot of places are able to start opening now but I wonder if churches are?” said Rick Schuck from Selinsgrove.

As of this weekend… the answer is yes. According to the Diocese of Harrisburg, churches in Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Montour Counties can now reopen their doors to public with some limitations.

“Oh I think it’s great. I think a lot of people miss going to church. It’s a big part of the community around here and yeah I think people are going to be really excited to go back to church,” said Morgan Lewis of Selinsgrove.

“I think it’s a great thing. Obviously there’s a lot of people of faith that have missed actually congregating together. I know there’s online services and people can watch religious shows on television but there is nothing like people being together to worship,” said Schuck.

Two months have passed since churches closed to the public due to the pandemic. The faithful found new ways to attend mass.

“Yes we’ve been attending services online through Facebook,” said Lewis.

“Been able to watch online and that’s been great to be able to stay in and relax and still get the word. I think there’s parts of it that you definitely miss. I mean you’re not able to have communion at home and just have those basic interactions you would have on a normal basis in church,” said Crystal Gibson of Selinsgrove.

The reopening comes with change. The most significant change for parishioners will be the distribution of holy communion which now in the meantime will take place after mass. Churches will be sanitized after every mass. Only a few people will be allowed inside for mass. And there will be guidelines for social distancing in the parish buildings and pews.

“I think it’s great and I know the churches and the parishioners will do the right thing in terms of social distancing and staying safe,” said Schuck.

You can head here to learn more about the official list of guidelines set in place by the diocese of Harrisburg.