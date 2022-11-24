FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Forty Fort United Methodist Church wanted to make a difference this Thanksgiving.

Their outreach team and over 30 community volunteers teamed up for the Annual Thanksgiving Dinner, which was more special than previous years.

The church provided over 400 Thanksgiving Dinners to families that are struggling during these tough times.

In addition to the meals, the church was giving away hand-made knits and warm clothes to anyone who needs them.

“And we said let’s go and let’s do something special for our community so we’ve been doing this for the last couple of years. We’ve done it in many ways but this time we said we’re gonna reach even more people,” said Pastor Richard Bradshaw of the Forty Fort United Methodist Church.

“I had seven people come up to me with tears in their eyes, that they had something to sleep on,” said Church member Corky Krupp.

The Forty Fort United Methodist Church does their Thanksgiving dinners every year and they are available to anyone who reserves a meal.