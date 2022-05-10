SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton church is trying to figure out if it can hold its next mass after a vehicle slammed into their building.

The front doors of the church at the intersection of Birch and Prospect Avenue in Scranton are damaged after a vehicle crashed into it around 6:00 Tuesday night.

The pastor tells Eyewitness News they will have to determine if they can have their next service which we’re told is scheduled for Friday.

Fire officials say they did have to extricate the driver from the vehicle after it slammed into the church.

The extent of her injuries is unknown.