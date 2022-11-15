WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you’re looking to get a head start on your holiday decorating, there’s a hidden gem in Wilkes-Barre that has everything you need.

“Christmasland” is now open at Main Hardware on South Main Street, located on the second floor of the store.

From wreaths and trees to lights and ornaments, Christmasland is bringing holiday cheer to the Diamond City.

The owner of Main Hardware says he expects the holiday store to be its busiest this weekend. Main Hardware is open seven days a week.