FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The price of a Christmas tree is up 10% from last year with the average-sized tree costing between $80 and $100, but that isn’t stopping tree shoppers from heading to one local garden center.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but high prices on trees could put a damper on some holiday cheer.

“The cost of our trees went up $7 to $10 per tree plus the freight to bring them in increased also.” Edward’s Garden Center owner Ed Kopec said.

This lines up with the national data from the American Christmas Tree Association which shows the price of trees is up 10% from last year.

“It takes eight to 10 years to grow a seven to eight-foot Christmas tree,” Kopec added.

Kopec says the cost of fertilizing, trimming, harvesting, and shipping trees also plays a role in the cost.

The average-sized Christmas tree rings up at about $90 at Edward’s.

“The place that we’ve been buying from for years, they cut the trees a day before they’re shipped to our place,” Kopec continued.

This means less pine needle pickup and a fresher, longer-lasting tree. Despite a bigger bill than last year for customers, Edward’s says they’ve already seen lots of success with their evergreens.

Edward’s garden center says they’ve already sold over a hundred trees and they’re not slowing down anytime soon.

“The busiest time of year starts pretty much the day after Thanksgiving, and then the next few weekends we’re pretty busy,” said Trudi Kopec, manager at Edward’s Garden Center.

“So me and my dad go and pick out our Christmas tree every year after Thanksgiving it’s kind of our little tradition. And we pick them out for our house and my grandma’s house so we’re getting four today,” said Pittston resident Molly Blaskiewicz.

This upcoming weekend will be the busiest tree-selling time of the season for Edward’s with families coming in from near and far to scope out a spruce.