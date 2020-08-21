Christmas tree nursery prepares for holiday season amid dry summer

EATON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s never too early to start thinking of Christmas — even if it’s 126 days away. At local Christmas tree farms, they are thinking of it 365 days a year, especially this year.

When most people think of the month of August they are not typically thinking of Christmas. But at Bennie’s Nurseries, August means it’s time to prune the Christmas trees.

“Trimming the trees to shape them up. If you don’t trim them you will have a wild looking tree. So we have to trim them, shape them so they’re looking good for market,” said owner Veto Barziloski.

Taking care of Christmas trees is something that requires work all 12 months of the year. This summer has been extremely dry which has caused some issues for the nursery that’s been here since 1932.

“The new little seedlings that we’ve put in the ground this year, because the root systems aren’t established, it’s very stressful on them. So we had to load up water tanks and water our new plantings this year. That’s the first time we’ve ever had to do that,” Barziloski explained.

The thousands of trees on the property have been properly cared for to have plenty available for the Christmas season. COVID-19 could still impact their normal operations but the nursery has already received guidelines from the national and state Christmas tree growing associations on how to proceed this year.

“There’s lots of room to social distance. We will require them to wear masks when they are in or around our gift shop while paying. We’re open air, we’re open air. Fresh air at any point is great for you.”

Neither the weather nor the coronavirus can stop Christmas from coming.

“A lot of people are asking us about ‘What are you going to do for Christmas? What do you think Christmas is going to be like?’ Obviously we can’t predict the future. Keep the tradition going. Come on, get a Christmas tree. And have a great time at Christmas.”

Bennie’s Nursery allows people to start tagging their trees at the beginning of November.