LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal park is still collecting Christmas trees. Claws ‘N’ Paws has been continuing its yearly tree collection.

The yearly tree stockpile gives the animals a new activity during the winter season that benefits them in many different ways.

If animals could speak, the ones at Claws ‘N’ Paws would likely be saying “Thank you.”

Daniel the lion is not the only animal at Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park roaring for a good time.

“Cats love the way that they smell, so they’ll roll on them. The beavers, let’s just say they’ll chew them up and use them for bedding. Porcupines will just chew them for their teeth. They like to chew on things. The petting area, the sheep and the goats, they’ll eat them,” said Carina Fabbricatore, senior zookeeper at Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park.

Claws ‘N’ Paws is holding its annual Tree Collection, piling up trees from community donations to give to their animals.

“The trees are a good form of enrichment that’s really easy for us because we know they’re right down in the parking lot. We can just go grab a bunch and hand them out,” stated Fabbricatore.

The animals’ daily enrichment is a way to stimulate their minds and bodies, and just like Christmas, the trees only come around once a year.

“The animals could really benefit from them. It’s a really great activity for the animals, and they don’t have them all year. They only get them this time of year, so it’s a really novel item,” Fabbricatore added.

The trees donated to the park serve more purpose than keeping animals like Jethro the giraffe entertained, the pines can actually keep them warm during the colder months.

“If you pile a bunch together in an area, it can create kind of an area for an animal to go that maybe doesn’t want to go in their house in the moment and just wants to sit outside, they can hunker down under the trees,” explained Fabbricatore.

The only way the annual Christmas tree craze can happen is through the generosity of the community.

As the piles grow year after year, so does the appreciation from the park employees.

“It just feels like we have support, and support is always good, so we’re very thankful for that and hopefully they bring them out again next year,” said Fabbricatore.

If you do happen to still have a real Christmas tree that you are looking to donate, it’s important to make sure they are free of garland, tinsel, hooks, and fake snow.

Claws ‘N’ Paws will continue accepting trees between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. until donations stop.