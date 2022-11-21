SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holiday season continues as the Christmas Tree for Lackawanna County’s Tree Lighting Ceremony arrived on Monday.

A 30-foot Concolor Fir from the Chambers Christmas Tree Farm in Carbondale arrived in Scranton on Monday, around 1:30 p.m.

The tree will be placed in Flag Plaza in Courthouse Square at 200 North Washington Avenue, in front of the courthouse.

The tree will be decorated little by little every day, before the official tree-lighting ceremony which will be held on Friday, December 2, at 6:00 p.m.