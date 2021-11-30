Christmas spirit at Memorial Park in Carbondale

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Communities are keeping the Christmas spirit alive this week in Susquehanna and Lackawanna Counties.

Activities start at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Memorial Park on Main Street in Carbondale there are 54 Christmas trees along the tinsel trail sponsored by businesses, organizations, and individuals.

“We’re going to have the tree lighting here in the town, it will be tinsel, tinsel town, which I think is great. All these trees, all the monies that we got from this is going to different organizations as a donation which is great. Family-oriented,” stated Christopher Glinton of Ros-al Floral.

The event in Forest City begins on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

“It’s important to get the Forest City people down on Main Street. Forest City Main Street is all friendly and we are all small businesses. We enjoy seeing the people of Forest City and our surrounding communities. We’re lighting the tree at 5 p.m. on Saturday,” explained Paul Daugevelo, of the Forest City Town co-ordinator.

“A lot of the store owners have been in the town for many many years and the people come back. They’ve grown up, they come back. They walk around to the stores, they see the owners, and they spend money. So it’s more like people to people. Personal, it’s great,” said Glinton.

Events in Carbondale are set to kick off Wednesday at dusk.