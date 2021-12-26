Christmas Miracle: Bloomsburg Fire Department rescues dog

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews assisted in the rescue of a dog on Christmas Day.

According to Bloomsburg Fire Department, the dog ran away from its owners after the deck at their home collapsed.

The dog then swam across the river to an island, the water rescue crew launched Marine 37 from the Bloomsburg boat launch to bring the dog home to safety.

The dog’s parents were able to point the dog out and crews attempted to grab it, but the dog ran away.

After the crews were able to gain the pup’s trust, they were able to safely load the dog onto the boat and return home puppy in hand.