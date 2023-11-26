KUNKLETOWN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Call it “Christmas meets Halloween” in part of the Poconos. Kids and their families took part in a Witchy Candy Cane Hunt.

Moon Spot Farm hosted the event. Clues sent participants on a hike and scavenger hunt to search for candy canes and witchy ornaments at seven different stops.

The owner who organized the event considers it stress-free fun for families and a way to provide them with specially picked healing items.

“It kind of gives a little bit of a farm tour but also fun with family and just like education on different spiritual things or relaxation, meditation, and most importantly self-care,” said Abigail Frantz, owner of Witchy Yogi Co.

Frantz says she’s held doggy scavenger hunts in the past, but this marked the first Witchy Candy Cane Hunt she’s done in the Poconos.