Christmas meal drive unites a community in Brodheadsville

BRODHEADSVILLE, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Volunteers at a Monroe County church dedicated their time to make sure those in the community have a hot, Christmas dinner.

“This really brings out the meaning of Christmas,” said Rob Clark, cook at Zion United Lutheran Church.

7 turkeys, 6 hams and all the Christmas dinner fixings were cooked this week by volunteers with Zion United Lutheran Church in Brodheadsville.





“Lot of it comes from donations. All the turkeys and the hams are from people getting their free hams and turkeys and they drop them off,” explained Clark.

Gathering together again on Saturday morning spreading joy and preparing to hand out free, hot meals for those who need it most.

“We started with a blank menu and ended up with a full menu and full staff really, for 21 to be here on their Christmas day is great,” stated Paula Bond, treasurer at Zion United Lutheran Church.

Bond organized the event and says it’s a church tradition, normally served as a sit-down meal. COVID since changed their plans to to-go meals, but she says they are just as busy as any other year.

“People who wouldn’t have a holiday meal, are getting a little love that they might not have had otherwise,” explained Bond.

Also involved in the to-go order, are goodie bags. These are hand-decorated by children from the church. There’s hot chocolate inside, word searches, and fruit.

Those dedicating their time for others say it’s a gift that keeps on giving.

“I have a family, I have many blessings, and it really makes me feel good to do something for others that’s the gist of it,” said Carol Visceglia, volunteer at Zion United Lutheran Church.