SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s “Christmas in July” meets November’s “small business Saturday” all rolled into one in part of Scranton.

Green Ridge Corners held its seventh annual Christmas in July sale, on Saturday.

Several small businesses teamed up for sales both inside and outside their storefronts.

The event serves as a way for people to come out and sample what the stores feature right in the region where they live.

Store owners believe the event is a win-win.

“Just like to have any day to celebrate small business and bring people out to the area, to green ridge corners. it’s just a fun day to have a little celebration,” said Rose Coyne an employee at Pop It.

“I think it’s just a fun thing to do for the community, to come out in the summertime, and people get very busy, so it’s a nice way to gather and have fun at a community event and just start shopping a little bit,” explained Lyndsey Green the owner of Releafery.

