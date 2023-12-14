BUSHKILL, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A quaint little village twinkles in the night, but ‘little’ isn’t the word for it.

The Garrett family christmas display showcases more than 500 homes and animatronic pieces. Its history dates back 30 years ago, when owner Carl Garrett was gifted this ice skating rink.

“Then it started the craziness of buying and buying until about ten years ago when my oldest daughter got into it with me and we just started going nuts with it.”

The village consists of different scenes like a ski resort and a carnival, taking up multiple rooms in their house.

So that’s when the garrett family approached John Oakes, owner of Poconos Park in Bushkill.

“Halloween, they mentioned that they have a Christmas village and I had no idea what I said yes to when we said, ‘sure we have a home for it.’”

Now bringing life to the venue’s lake house Garrett says he’s thankful to share his hobby with more in the community.

“Actually it means a lot to me because this is something that in the past that I’ve wanted to do, and I’ve talked to my kids about. I have everybody that visits my house that are friends of ours, but a lot of people want to come and see it and it just makes it easier now to really see it.”

The village only adds to the holiday spirit at Poconos Park, the venue already showcasing more than a mile-long drive-thru christmas experience.

It features thousands of lights, each with a scene telling a story of holiday cheer.

“Drive through the lights, listen to christmas music, check out the scenes and it’s just a great, you know family experience and a fun way for us to utilize this big, beautiful property we have.”