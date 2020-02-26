Christians gather for Ash Wednesday in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Ash Wednesday is the start of the Lenten season for Christians. Hundreds gathered at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton Wednesday morning for mass and the distribution of ashes.

“Well we all know it’s the start of Lent and it’s a nice relaxing, peaceful day.” said Cathy Yanisko of Dunmore.

For Christians, Ash Wednesday is the beginning of a 40 day penitential period.

Monsignor Thomas M. Muldowney, Vicar General for the Diocese of Scranton, explains, “The church encourages us to be men and women of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving. Meaning we are really going beyond ourselves for the sake of another,” he tells Eyewitness News.

During this time, most Christians give up something as a reminder of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“I’m looking to give up sweets.” said Yanisko. When asked if she’d be able to do it she said, “Oh, I have to.”

As for Ben Smith of Old Forge? “I have things that I’m not doing. I’m not watching the internet today until Easter. I’m off the internet.” Smith stated.

While many go to church regularly, others are using Ash Wednesday to come back to church again.

“It’s my first Ash Wednesday in a long time. I have it in my mind. I haven’t forgotten it. I think it’s a good thing. So I’ll be down here on Earth with Jesus and God.” Wil Mick of Scranton said.

For the next 40 days leading up to Easter it’s all about fasting and reflection.